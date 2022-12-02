Loyer leads Davidson against Delaware after 22-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (6-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on…

Davidson Wildcats (6-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Foster Loyer scored 22 points in Davidson’s 68-66 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-1 at home. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 71.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road. Davidson has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Delaware.

Loyer is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.3 points for Davidson.

