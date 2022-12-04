Louisville takes on conference foe Miami

Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -11.5; over/under is…

Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -11.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals host Norchad Omier and the Miami Hurricanes in ACC play.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 at home. Louisville has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes have gone 1-0 away from home. Miami ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Omier averaging 9.8.

The Cardinals and Hurricanes square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Louisville.

Omier is averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 13.8 points for Miami.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

