Lawrence’s 15 help UMBC knock off Columbia 73-66

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 10:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Colton Lawrence’s 15 points helped UMBC defeat Columbia 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence also contributed 10 rebounds for the Retrievers (6-4). Tra’Von Fagan scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Jacob Boonyasith was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenny Noland finished with 15 points for the Lions (4-8). Columbia also got 13 points from Avery Brown. Josh Odunowo also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

