Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Koroma scores 19 as…

Koroma scores 19 as Cal Poly beats California Baptist 64-53

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 19 points in Cal Poly’s 64-53 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Koroma shot 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Mustangs (4-3). Chance Hunter shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points.

Joe Quintana led the Lancers (5-4) with nine points. Riley Battin added eight points and seven rebounds, while Tre Armstrong had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up