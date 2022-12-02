Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the…

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall’s 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 0-3 on the road. Ohio is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists. Kinsey is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.9 points for Marshall.

Miles Brown is averaging 12.3 points for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds for Ohio.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

