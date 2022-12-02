King leads Jacksonville State against East Tennessee State after 22-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Demaree King scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 81-71 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Taylor averaging 4.4.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 in road games. Jacksonville State is sixth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Peyton Daniels averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haynes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for East Tennessee State.

King is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.7 points for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

