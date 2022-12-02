Jones leads UNLV against San Diego after 20-point performance

UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the San…

UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the San Diego Toreros after Karl Jones scored 20 points in UNLV’s 126-54 win against the Life Pacific Warriors.

The Toreros have gone 5-1 in home games. San Diego is fourth in the WCC with 15.6 assists per game led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaging 3.8.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. UNLV is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for San Diego.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.1 points for UNLV.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

