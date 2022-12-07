Jones and Nicholls State host Texas Tech

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -20.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Latrell Jones scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 115-50 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 3.6.

The Colonels are 0-3 on the road. Nicholls State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Daniel Batcho is averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Texas Tech.

Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.7 points for Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

