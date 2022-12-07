Johnson leads North Alabama against Alabama State after 22-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (1-7) at North Alabama Lions (5-4) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama…

Alabama State Hornets (1-7) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Alabama State Hornets after KJ Johnson scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 81-75 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 2-0 in home games. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN with 42.0 points per game in the paint led by Bryson Dawkins averaging 7.0.

The Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Alex Anderson averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 7.4 points for North Alabama.

Ashton McClelland averages made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring points while shooting % from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for Alabama State.

