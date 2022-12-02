Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Johnson leads Kansas State…

Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1)

New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 7.9.

The Shockers are 1-0 on the road. Wichita State is third in the AAC scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 60.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Kansas State.

Craig Porter Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Walton is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Wichita State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up