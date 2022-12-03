Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Jenkins scores 23, Old Dominion beats Norfolk State 68-62

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 10:07 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins had 23 points in Old Dominion’s 68-62 win against Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Jenkins added five rebounds for the Monarchs (5-4). Mekhi Long added 13 points, while Imo Essien scored nine.

The Spartans (5-4) were led by Joe Bryant Jr. with 17 points and six assists. Caheim Brown had 15 points, Christian Ings pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

