Jackson State visits SMU following Phelps’ 23-point performance

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at SMU Mustangs (3-4)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Zhruic Phelps scored 23 points in SMU’s 83-64 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 in home games. SMU is sixth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 0-6 away from home. Jackson State is 0-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for SMU.

Ken Evans is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

