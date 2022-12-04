IUPUI faces Green Bay, aims to halt 4-game skid

IUPUI Jaguars (1-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-7, 0-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-7, 0-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI aims to end its four-game skid with a win over Green Bay.

The Phoenix have gone 0-2 in home games. Green Bay gives up 78.1 points and has been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-1 against conference opponents. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Osten averaging 3.3.

The Phoenix and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Green Bay.

Bryce Monroe is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.6 points for IUPUI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

