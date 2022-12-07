Iowa faces No. 20 Iowa State, seeks 5th straight home win

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts No.…

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts No. 20 Iowa State aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 in home games. Iowa has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for Iowa.

Jaren Holmes is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 10.5 points and 1.9 steals for Iowa State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

