Iona hosts Canisius following Jenkins’ 31-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (3-2, 1-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (3-2, 1-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -16; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Daniss Jenkins scored 31 points in Iona’s 78-56 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels are 2-0 in home games. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 35.0% from downtown, led by Berrick JeanLouis shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Griffins are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for Iona.

Jamir Moultrie is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.6 points. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

