Illinois State hosts Eastern Michigan following McChesney’s 25-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (3-6, 1-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Liam McChesney scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 87-77 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds have gone 1-2 at home. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kasubke averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Kendall Lewis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points for Illinois State.

Emoni Bates is averaging 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.4 points for Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

