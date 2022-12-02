Idaho State plays Southern Utah after Tomley’s 25-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-4) at Idaho State Bengals (2-6) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-4) at Idaho State Bengals (2-6)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Miguel Tomley scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 75-65 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bengals have gone 1-1 at home. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kolby Lee averaging 1.8.

The Thunderbirds are 0-2 on the road. Southern Utah is the top team in the WAC with 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Tevian Jones averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is shooting 52.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 14.9 points. Tomley is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.4 points for Idaho State.

Jones is averaging 21.3 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 11.3 points for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

