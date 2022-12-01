Idaho hosts Northern Illinois following Jones’ 31-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (2-5) Moscow; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Northern Illinois…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (2-5)

Moscow; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Isaac Jones scored 31 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Vandals are 1-2 on their home court. Idaho has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 1-3 in road games. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 76.1% and averaging 20.2 points for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 9.0 points for Idaho.

Keshawn Williams is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for Northern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

