Holden leads Towson against LIU after 24-point showing

Towson Tigers (7-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-5)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Long Island Sharks after Cameron Holden scored 24 points in Towson’s 70-60 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Sharks are 1-0 on their home court. LIU averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. Towson is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for LIU.

Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Holden is averaging 15.0 points for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

