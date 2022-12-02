Holden and Towson host LIU

Towson Tigers (7-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-5) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -18.5; over/under…

Towson Tigers (7-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-5)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -18.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Long Island Sharks after Cameron Holden scored 24 points in Towson’s 70-60 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Sharks are 1-0 in home games. LIU is eighth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 80.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. Towson is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for LIU.

Nicolas Timberlake is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Holden is averaging 15.0 points for Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

