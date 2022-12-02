High Point Panthers face the North Florida Ospreys on 3-game win streak

North Florida Ospreys (2-4) at High Point Panthers (6-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point heads…

North Florida Ospreys (2-4) at High Point Panthers (6-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point heads into a matchup against North Florida as winners of three straight games.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Bryson Childress shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Ospreys are 0-4 in road games. North Florida is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for High Point.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for North Florida.

