Hawkins leads No. 5 UConn against Florida after 26-point showing

UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the Florida Gators after Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points in UConn’s 74-64 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Gators have gone 4-1 at home. Florida averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 9-0 to begin the season. UConn ranks third in the Big East shooting 36.8% from downtown. Joey Calcaterra leads the Huskies shooting 58.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for Florida.

Hawkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for UConn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.