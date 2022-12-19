Harvard set for road matchup with the UC Irvine Anteaters

Harvard Crimson (7-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Harvard…

Harvard Crimson (7-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4)

Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Harvard in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Anteaters are 3-1 on their home court. UC Irvine is fifth in college basketball shooting 41.9% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Crimson are 3-1 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis is averaging 15.2 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.