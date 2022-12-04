Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Hartford hosts Brown after McClain’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Brown Bears (4-4) at Hartford Hawks (4-6)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on the Brown Bears after Briggs McClain scored 23 points in Hartford’s 74-66 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Hawks are 4-1 in home games. Hartford averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the DI Independent, paced by Michael Dunne with 3.3.

The Bears have gone 2-2 away from home. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Hartford.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.8 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.6 points for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

