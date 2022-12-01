Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Harrell puts up 18 as Texas State beats Lamar 65-55

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 11:52 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell’s 18 points helped Texas State defeat Lamar 65-55 on Thursday night.

Harrell also had seven assists for the Bobcats (5-3). Davion Sykes scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Drue Drinnon finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (3-5) with 25 points and four steals. Cody Pennebaker added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Lamar. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

