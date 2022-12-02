Hampton faces Howard, looks to halt 5-game slide

Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to break its…

Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to break its five-game slide when the Pirates play Howard.

The Pirates are 1-0 on their home court. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 1-3 in road games. Howard ranks third in the MEAC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Dickson averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is shooting 29.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Hampton.

Elijah Hawkins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.6 points for Howard.

