Hallums leads South Carolina State against Furman after 22-point game

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at Furman Paladins (5-2)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits the Furman Paladins after Lesown Hallums scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 73-68 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Paladins are 3-0 on their home court. Furman averages 19.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Mike Bothwell with 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 in road games. South Carolina State ranks third in the MEAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is shooting 55.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.

Rakeim Gary averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Hallums is averaging 12.9 points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

