Gueye and Washington State host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Washington State Cougars (3-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Mouhamed Gueye scored 20 points in Washington State’s 67-65 overtime loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 2-1 in home games. Washington State is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Gueye leads the Cougars with 7.3 boards.

The Norse play their first true road game after going 5-4 to start the season. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.4 points for Washington State.

Marques Warrick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 9.4 points for Northern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

