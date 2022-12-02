Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State’s 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home. Virginia is first in the ACC with 16.5 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.2.

The Seminoles have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 11.8 points. Beekman is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.8 points for Virginia.

Green averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Caleb Mills is averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for Florida State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

