Grant, Sam Houston Bearkats to face Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Oklahoma State and Sam Houston take the court.

The Cowboys are 3-1 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-1 in road games. Sam Houston is sixth in college basketball scoring 43.3 points per game in the paint led by Qua Grant averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.

Grant is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

