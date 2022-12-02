Grant and Duquesne host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (6-1) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Ball State…

Ball State Cardinals (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (6-1)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Ball State Cardinals after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 in home games. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 3.9.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in road games. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Sparks is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

