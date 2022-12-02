Grambling puts home win streak on the line against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4) at Grambling Tigers (4-3) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4) at Grambling Tigers (4-3)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Incarnate Word aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in road games. Incarnate Word scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Virshon Cotton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Grambling.

Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.6 points for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 9.9 points for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

