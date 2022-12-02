Grambling puts home win streak on the line against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4) at Grambling Tigers (4-3)
Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Incarnate Word aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.
The Cardinals are 0-3 in road games. Incarnate Word scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Virshon Cotton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Grambling.
Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.6 points for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 9.9 points for Incarnate Word.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
