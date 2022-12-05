Gill leads La Salle against Bucknell after 26-point game

Bucknell Bison (6-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-4) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (6-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-4)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Bucknell Bison after Anwar Gill scored 26 points in La Salle’s 84-81 overtime win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Explorers have gone 3-1 at home. La Salle gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Bison have gone 1-2 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 32.1% for La Salle.

Xander Rice is averaging 17 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.7 points for Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

