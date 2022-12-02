Georgia Tech hosts Northeastern following Kelly’s 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -12;…

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Miles Kelly scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-65 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia Tech averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Northeastern has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 9.3 points for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

