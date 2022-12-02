Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Georgia Tech hosts Northeastern following Kelly’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Miles Kelly scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-65 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia Tech averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Northeastern has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 9.3 points for Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

