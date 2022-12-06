Georgia Tech faces Georgia, looks for 5th straight home win

Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -4.5;…

Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Yellow Jackets take on Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.8 points for Georgia Tech.

Terry Roberts is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.