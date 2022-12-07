Georgetown hosts McCollum and Siena

Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -5.5; over/under…

Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Qudus Wahab averaging 2.9.

The Saints are 1-1 in road games. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% for Georgetown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

