Gates and Holy Cross host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Crusaders are 3-2 on their home court. Holy Cross gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 away from home. Quinnipiac scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Holy Cross.

Matt Balanc is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 10.8 points for Quinnipiac.

