Gates’ 22 lead Holy Cross over CCSU 63-57

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 8:42 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night.

Gates had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-6). Simon Wilbar scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nolan Dorsey recorded 12 points.

Kellen Amos finished with 20 points for the Blue Devils (0-9). CCSU got 13 points and two steals from Andre Snoddy. Davonte Sweatman had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Blue Devils’ ninth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

