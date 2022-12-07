Fresno State hosts CSU Northridge following Moore’s 22-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-5) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-5)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -14.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Isaih Moore scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 80-66 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Fresno State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Matadors are 0-3 on the road. CSU Northridge ranks third in the Big West with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Onyi Eyisi averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6% for Fresno State.

Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.3 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 12.4 points for CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.