Fordham hosts Forbes and Tulane

Fordham Rams (7-1) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2)
New Orleans; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Fordham Rams after Jaylen Forbes scored 26 points in Tulane’s 75-60 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.
The Green Wave have gone 4-0 at home. Tulane averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.
The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 0.0 rebounds for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Tulane.
Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
