Florida Atlantic hosts FGCU following Greenlee’s 23-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Bryan Greenlee scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 101-73 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Owls have gone 4-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 12.0.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from downtown. Blaise Vespe leads the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% for Florida Atlantic.

Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.1 points for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

