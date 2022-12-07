Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Florida Atlantic hosts FGCU following Greenlee’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Bryan Greenlee scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 101-73 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Owls have gone 4-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 12.0.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from downtown. Blaise Vespe leads the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% for Florida Atlantic.

Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.1 points for FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

