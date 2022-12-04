Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Florida Atlantic defeats Eastern Michigan 101-73

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:52 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryan Greenlee had 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 101-73 win against Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Greenlee also contributed five rebounds for the Owls (7-1). Nicholas Boyd scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight win for the Owls.

The Eagles (2-7) were led in scoring by Emoni Bates, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Eastern Michigan also got 15 points from Tyson Acuff and 11 from Kevin-David Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

