Florida A&M plays Georgia after Smith’s 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Byron Smith scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 102-62 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 3.4.

The Rattlers are 0-5 on the road. Florida A&M has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Georgia.

Smith is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 10.3 points. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 8.5 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.