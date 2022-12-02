Florida A&M hosts Bridges and Georgia

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -24.5; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -24.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Braelen Bridges scored 21 points in Georgia’s 73-54 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Georgia.

Byron Smith is averaging 10.3 points for the Rattlers. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 8.5 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

