Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M hosts Bridges…

Florida A&M hosts Bridges and Georgia

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -24.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Braelen Bridges scored 21 points in Georgia’s 73-54 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Georgia.

Byron Smith is averaging 10.3 points for the Rattlers. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 8.5 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up