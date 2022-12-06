Fairfield Stags to host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Wednesday

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Fairfield and Sacred Heart meet.

The Stags have gone 1-0 at home. Fairfield has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 3-2 on the road. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.3% from deep. Tommaso Ferraresi leads the Pioneers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Fairfield.

Raheem Solomon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.