Evansville Purple Aces face the Campbell Fighting Camels on 3-game losing streak

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-8, 0-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville enters the matchup against Campbell after losing three in a row.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in home games. Evansville allows 70.1 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in road games. Campbell averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Beauchamp is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 8.7 points. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.5 points for Evansville.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.0 points for Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

