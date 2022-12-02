Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Evansville hosts Born and Northern Iowa

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Evansville Purple Aces (2-7, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Bowen Born scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 68-53 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Michael Duax shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers and Purple Aces match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 16.4 points for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.0 points for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

