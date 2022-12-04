Ellis, USC Trojans square off against the Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -13.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans on Sunday.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. USC is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Oregon State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans and Beavers match up Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.5 points. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.9 points for USC.

Pope is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for Oregon State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.