Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home games. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.8 assists per game led by Vado Morse averaging 2.6.

The Colonels are 1-1 on the road. Eastern Kentucky averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Dukes. Morse is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for James Madison.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.