Eastern Kentucky visits No. 7 Tennessee after Nkamhoua’s 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 94-40 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Volunteers have gone 4-0 at home. Tennessee averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-2 in road games. Eastern Kentucky is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Julian Phillips is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for Eastern Kentucky.

